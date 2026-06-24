Colombia reaches the World Cup knockout stage: a lone Daniel Muñoz goal downs a stubborn DR Congo

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de junio, 2026

Colombia secured its spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the second match of Group K in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Right back Daniel Muñoz scored his second goal of the World Cup and fifth for the national team in the 76th minute, scored his second World Cup goal and fifth for the national team, which will face Portugal in Miami on Saturday, in a match that will determine their final position in the group, which they currently lead with six points.

Just as he did against Uzbekistan at Azteca Stadium last week, the Crystal Palace defender was the key to breaking down the tough defense the Colombians faced.

Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had been the Leopards’ hero until Muñoz scored following a perfect assist from Juan Fernando Quintero and a great screen by forward Jhon Córdoba, both of whom came off the bench in the second half.

The DR Congo came away with one point and will determine its chances of advancing against Uzbekistan, which was routed on Tuesday by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the close result, the team coached by Argentine Néstor Lorenzo put on a soccer spectacle, dominating the DR Congo for most of the match with a functional, fast-paced style and offensive consistency rarely seen in this tournament so far.

With Luis Díaz, Arias, Puerta, and James—all mobile, precise, and fully engaged in the game— Colombia never stopped generating fluid attacking sequences, creating a host of scoring opportunities thwarted only by the tremendous performance of Congolese goalkeeper Mpasi, who finished the match with eight saves, several of them spectacular.

Despite their strong performance, Colombia had to turn to the bench to shake up the game and secure a hard-fought victory in which they showed the world how to break down a well-organized and physical defensive line. Against this same opponent, Portugal—featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neves, Vitinha, and company—couldn’t manage more than a draw. Now, the Colombians will have to secure at least one point against the Portuguese to claim first place in their group.

With information from AFP