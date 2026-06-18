Luis Díaz continues his rise among Colombia's greats in win over Uzbekistan

Published by Israel Duro 18 de junio, 2026

Luis Díaz wants to join the ranks of the stars at the 2026 World Cup. The Colombian forward for Bayern Munich led the Colombian national team to a 3-1 victory over a feisty Uzbekistan side.

In front of more than 80,000 compatriots who packed the Azteca Stadium, cheered on their team and chanted his nickname, Lucho delivered a standout performance, capped by a goal and an assist. But above all, his speed and skill were a real nightmare for the Uzbek defenders and their coach, Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro.

"This World Cup is very special to me; it’s my first World Cup," he said in remarks reported by AFP following the victory that puts Colombia at the top of Group K. "I have to work hard; I have to lead this group, this national team, alongside those with more experience. Right now, I’m at my best,” he said.

Colombia, leader of Group D after Portugal’s slip-up

With a final score of 3-1, Colombia leads Group K ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, which earlier drew with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Facing the compact defense of the White Wolves, Díaz’s patience and skillful touch were key to opening the scoring. A precise pass from the Guajiro found Muñoz, a fullback for England’s Crystal Palace, who broke into the opponent’s box and caught the Asian defense off guard in the 41st minute. Muñoz simply had to chip the ball over the Uzbek goalkeeper to score his fourth goal while wearing the Colombian national team jersey.

Lucho to the rescue after Colombia’s surprise equalizer

However, just past the hour mark, Uzbekistan managed a surprise equalizer courtesy of Abbosbek Fayzullaev, but just five minutes later, Luis Díaz stepped up again. This time, the Bundesliga star received a pass from Gustavo Puerta, who capitalized on a mistake by the Uzbek defense (65').

Díaz calmly converted with his right foot, beating goalkeeper Yusupov and triggering a roar from the crowd as jubilant fans celebrated by tossing their beer cups into the air.

In contrast, the other major Colombian star, James Rodríguez, had a more low-key performance. That didn’t stop his substitution in the 72nd minute from being greeted with ovations, although the loudest cheers of the night were reserved for Díaz.

Jaminton Campaz scored the third goal of the night, heading in a great cross from Juan Cucho Hernández after the Spanish Betis player battled along the sideline against the burly Uzbek defenders until he won the ball and crossed it into the box, sparking jubilation among the Colombian fans.