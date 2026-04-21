48 countries and one crown: Spain and Argentina among the five favorites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2026

One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is approaching. In June, the ball will start rolling in stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will conclude in July and arrives with a renewed image: for the first time in history, 48 national teams will participate in the biggest tournament in the soccer world. Among them, as in any discipline, there are some that will arrive in North America already labeled as favorites. A status that artificial intelligence (AI) has wanted to reflect.

The digital platform Opta Analyst prepared a ranking in which the chances of success of each of the national teams that will attend the World Cup are listed. Among the top five contenders are Spain and Argentina.

Spain

The Spanish national team, with one title to its name - conquered in South Africa 2010 - is the big favorite to win the winner's medal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under the leadership of players like Lamine Yamal and Pedri - stars of the FC Barcelona - and Rodri Hernandez, the chances of victory for the team led by Luis de la Fuente are 16.30%, according to Opta Analyst.

France

Eternal contenders, the French national team, with two stars on its shield - France 1998 and Russia 2018 - arrives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the second leading contender, with 12.38% odds. The Les Bleus squad, led by Didier Deschamps, features names such as that of the current Ballon d'Or holder, Ousmane Dembélé, or those of Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both Real Madrid.

From left to right, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.AFP.

England

The Three Lions won their only title at England 1966, an edition they hosted. Since then, nothing else. However, nowadays the English national team has a squad led by great players. Some examples are Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Cole Palmer. Opta Analyst gives them a 11.28% chance of adding their second star at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina

With three stars on its shield - Argentina 1978, Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022 - the Albiceleste, reigning champions, will be looking to defend its crown. The platform places it fourth on the list of favorites, with a 10.67% chance of success. With the unknown presence of Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stars such as Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez will lead the Argentine squad onto the pitch.

Portugal

Their goal, to conquer the first World Cup title in their history. Their best result to date was third place at England 1966. For Opta Analyst, the Lusos - who will take Cristiano Ronaldo as captain, accompanied by Bernardo Silva and Vitinha, among others - have a 6.91% chance of succeeding at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.