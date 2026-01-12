After loss to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid fires Xabi Alonso, names Álvaro Arbeloa interim coach
Real Madrid announced Monday that Xabi Alonso will step down as first-team coach after an agreement was reached between the two parties to end his time with the club.
In the statement, the club highlighted the Spanish coach, whom it described as a "Real Madrid legend" and stressed that he will always have its "affection and admiration" for representing the values of the club throughout his career.
Real Madrid also expressed its gratitude to Alonso and his coaching staff for their work and wished them success in their future endeavors.
A former teammate of Xabi Alonso's at Real Madrid and on the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa, until now coach of the club’s B team, will replace him as interim, the club added in its statement.
Álvaro Arbeoloa, a warrior much loved by fans
He began coaching the Infantil A in the 2020-2021 season, with whom he won the league title. He was then in charge of the Cadete A in the 2021-2022 campaign and, later, of the Juvenil A between 2022 and 2025. With the latter team he had a particularly successful period, winning the treble in 2022-2023 -Liga, Copa del Rey and Copa de Campeones- and revalidating the league title in the 2024-2025 season.
In his time as a footballer, Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid during one of the club's most brilliant periods. He defended the white shirt between 2009 and 2016, playing 238 official matches and winning eight titles: two European Cups, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, a League, two King's Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.
Arbeloa was not a star player, but he was known for his strong character. On and off the field, he was a quiet, hard-working, and reliable leader. That type of player tends to generate special affection. In addition, he has never hesitated in defending Real Madrid in the media, online or in public debates, even in difficult moments. That visible loyalty has earned him a reputation as a staunch defender of the club.