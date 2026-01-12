Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de enero, 2026

Real Madrid announced Monday that Xabi Alonso will step down as first-team coach after an agreement was reached between the two parties to end his time with the club.

In the statement, the club highlighted the Spanish coach, whom it described as a "Real Madrid legend" and stressed that he will always have its "affection and admiration" for representing the values of the club throughout his career.

Real Madrid also expressed its gratitude to Alonso and his coaching staff for their work and wished them success in their future endeavors.

A former teammate of Xabi Alonso's at Real Madrid and on the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa, until now coach of the club’s B team, will replace him as interim, the club added in its statement.