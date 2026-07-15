Is FIFA breaking its own rules? Controversy over length of halftime break in 2026 World Cup final

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de julio, 2026

The exact duration of the halftime break in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played this Sunday, July 19, at NYNJ Stadium — MetLife Stadium — is sparking a wave of speculation suggesting that FIFA might end up breaking its own rules.

According to reports from several media outlets, including the BBC's sports section, the organizer of the 2026 World Cup would be willing to extend the halftime break to make the planned show last longer.

With Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and Madonna as headliners — with a few names still to be announced — it is speculated that the halftime show will last around 30 minutes. According to the rules established by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the halftime break cannot exceed 15 minutes.

"Players are entitled to an interval at half-time, not exceeding 15 minutes," states the IFAB. "Competition rules must state the duration of the half-time interval and it may be altered only with the referee’s permission."

A precedent

There is a precedent in the world of soccer. During the 2024 Club World Cup, which was also held in the United States, the halftime break in the final was extended to 24 minutes.

This decision was made to extend the entertainment provided by Coldplay, J Balvin, and Doja Cat, among other artists.

Aside from the events scheduled during the halftime break of the 2026 World Cup final, FIFA announced the lineup of artists who will perform at the closing ceremony, which will take place before the final match.

Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed are some of the entertainers and artists who will take the stage, along with Jennifer Hudson, who will sing the national anthem.