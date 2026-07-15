The champion will be Hispanic: Argentina comes from behind to beat England and will face Spain in the World Cup final

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de julio, 2026

Argentina's national team defeated its archrival England and will defend its world title against the reigning European champion, Spain, after an epic comeback fueled by last-gasp goals from Enzo Fernández (86') and Lautaro Martínez (90+2').

In a memorable battle, with a fought, combative and poorly played first half, English and Argentine players went at each other with kicks, insults, blows and goals, in a match that will go down in World Cup history.

In the first half, both sides were imprecise, only trading sparks without troubling the goals of Pickford and 'Dibu' Martínez. It was tangled, chippy and, above all, nervous. Players like Bellingham, Kane, Enzo and Messi himself barely got into the game.

In the second half, everything changed. Argentina came out with a different look, with a ravenous Julián Álvarez forcing Pickford into a save on a dangerous play in the 46th minute and testing Spence to the limit on the next play.

But it was England who struck first. After 55 minutes of fruitless approaches, Kane dropped back and launched a long ball. Although Argentina's back line won the initial header, on the second phase of the play Rice appeared, moved to the right, and from there delivered a precise cross to Gordon, who got behind a hesitant Nahuel Molina. The 1-0 had come at Argentina's best moment, and Tuchel made the worst decision for his team: sitting back.

Argentina, through Messi, Enzo and Mac Allister, began to take control and sow doubt in England. Nico González, Rodrigo de Paul, Montiel, Otamendi and Lautaro Martínez all came on at different points, and Scaloni's side managed to pin England back against its own goal.

Mac Allister was among the first to test Pickford, with a header well saved by the English goalkeeper. Then Nico González, on a pass from Messi, headed just wide of the right post.

Later, Mac Allister headed again, this time off the post. Enzo Fernández also tried from distance, testing Pickford, who was gradually becoming the standout figure and sole lifeline for an England side struggling to hold off a surging Argentina.

Finally, after pushing and suffering, Enzo Fernández once again took charge. A powerful strike on goal, though central, forced Pickford into a fingertip save to the corner. Messi was quick to react, played a short pass to De Paul, who returned it to Leo, who then found Fernández at the edge of the box.

This time, Enzo chose placement over power. With a perfect strike of the instep, he curled the ball into the far corner, leaving Pickford stranded. It came in the 86th minute, echoing Diego Armando Maradona's feat in 1986, when 'El Diego' eliminated England with a goal scored by hand and the goal of the century, with the Falklands conflict still fresh in Argentine hearts.

The equalizer brought relief. And Argentina knew the game was in its hands. Messi kept probing, shielded by De Paul and Enzo. Mac Allister received the ball in the box and fired a shot off the crossbar. Messi, full of energy, fought for and won back the ball, broke to his right and sent in a beautiful cross to Lautaro Martínez, the man for big goals, coming on from the bench.

'El Toro' from Inter hadn't touched the ball all match, but that's what No. 9s are for: one touch is enough to decide a game.

Argentina will now defend its title next Sunday against Spain, who danced past France in the other semifinal. With that, one thing is certain: the champion will be Hispanic.