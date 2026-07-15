Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de julio, 2026

Demand to attend major sporting events causes ticket prices to skyrocket, and the 2026 World Cup is no exception. To watch the final live on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium—commercially known as MetLife Stadium—each spectator will have to pay a price that many fans cannot afford.

With official tickets already sold out on FIFA's website, fans have been forced to turn to alternative ticketing platforms to try to secure a last-minute ticket

According to the ticket sales website SeatPick, the minimum price to see the two finalists this Sunday is $5,650, a fact that has sparked outrage within one of the national federations that will be represented at New York New Jersey Stadium.

"This cannot be allowed. There are many Spanish fans—from the middle and lower classes—who are making a huge effort to be here," said Rafel Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

This "madness" becomes even more apparent when looking at the highest price. The most expensive seat, in the stadium's VIP section, is currently over $148,000.

Given that prices vary based on demand, they could continue to rise over the next few days, before the 2026 World Cup final takes place.