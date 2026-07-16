Fetterman's strong ultimatum: Senator threatens break with Democrats if party turns anti-Israel

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de julio, 2026

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, stated on Wednesday that he would leave the Democratic Party if it officially adopted an anti-Israel stance. "If our party ever becomes—and makes it official—an anti-Israel party, then I would leave because that has been a moral certainty for me," the Democratic leader said during an interview at the Hill Nation Summit in Washington, where he also expressed growing concern that the party is drifting away from its traditional support for Israel as more left-wing and radical factions gain greater influence within the organization.

Fetterman made these comments following growing support among Democrats for a legislative proposal sponsored by Republican Representative Thomas Massie that would eliminate approximately $3.3 billion in annual security aid to Israel. Although House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed Massie's proposal, Democratic Deputy Leader Katherine Clark supported it—a division that, according to Fetterman, reflects a broader shift within the party.

Similarly, the Pennsylvania senator cited, as another alarming example of his party's anti-Israel drift, recent victories in Democratic primaries by candidates who have taken highly critical stances toward the Jewish state. "If you look at the kind of people who are winning our recent primaries, the party is becoming increasingly anti-Israel and more hostile toward those who support Israel," he said.

At another point in the interview, Fetterman also harshly criticized members of his own party who endorsed the progressive Senate candidate from Maine, Graham Platner, before allegations about his past conduct came to light. The senator singled out Bernie Sanders in particular for his strong support of Platner, whose campaign collapsed after a woman accused him of raping her in 2021. "As a Democrat, I'm angry at people like Bernie Sanders, who backed that alleged rapist. Why did so many people on the left embrace that alleged rapist?" said Fetterman, who also acknowledged that some Republicans have suggested in private conversations that he switch parties. However, the senator did not disclose any further details.