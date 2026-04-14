2026 WNBA Draft: Awa Fam leads Hispanic talent to make history

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de abril, 2026

Spanish center of Senegalese origin Awa Fam made history in the WNBA 2026 Draft by being selected third by the Seattle Storm.

With this milestone, Fam matches Pau Gasol—who was also selected third overall in the 2001 NBA Draft—equaling the highest pick ever achieved by a Spanish player in this prestigious event.

To date, the best position achieved by a Spanish player in the WNBA Draft was in 2015, when Raquel Carrera was selected at number 15 by the Atlanta Dream.

Another Spaniard, Iyana Martin, was selected by the Portland Fire in the seventh position of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Azzi Fudd, number one of the 2026 WNBA Draft

The big star of the event was Azzi Fudd. The American shooting guard, coming from the NCAA's UConn Huskies, was selected by the Dallas Wings in the first position of the 2026 WNBA Draft, succeeding Paige Bueckers.