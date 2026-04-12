Tigres teaches Chivas a lesson as Pachuca and Cruz Azul qualify for the quarterfinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de abril, 2026

With two assists and a goal from Argentine Angel Correa, Tigres thrashed leaders Guadalajara 4-1, and Pachuca qualified for the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Santos on Saturday in the 14th round of the Mexican Clausura 2026 tournament.

Cruz Azul also qualified for the quarterfinals by drawing 1-1 with América in the league's return to the remodeled Banorte Stadium, formerly Azteca Stadium.

At the Universitario stadium, Argentine coach Guido Pizarro's Tigres reached 20 points and moved up to sixth place in the table.

With their sixth win, the felines regained their place in the quarterfinal qualification zone, which they had lost on Friday after wins by León and Tijuana.

Chivas, or as they are locally known, the Rebaño, coached by fellow Argentine Gabriel Milito, remained with 31 points, still in the lead and already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Guadalajara suffered its third defeat in the tournament. The common denominator of their three defeats is that they have been away against teams that are favorites for the title: Cruz Azul, Toluca and now Tigres.

Angelito Correa's brilliant display began in the first half with two passes for goals that were capitalized on by the Argentine Juan Brunetta (1-0 in the 16th minute) and the Uruguayan Rodrigo "El Búfalo" Aguirre (2-1 in the 42nd minute).

Chivas momentarily leveled the score (1-1 at 25') with a goal by Daniel Aguirre.

Correa made it 3-1 with a header, just 15 seconds into the second half.

Brunetta made it 4-1 (80') and confirmed himself as Tigres' top scorer in the tournament with five goals.

Pachuca qualifies for the quarterfinals

At the Hidalgo stadium, the local Pachuca (3rd) came from behind to sweep aside bottom-placed Santos (18th) 4-2.

With their eighth win, Argentine coach Esteban Solari's Pachuca Tuzos reached 28 points and became the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Guerreros del Santos of Mexican coach Roberto Tapia suffered their ninth defeat and remained at the bottom of the standings with nine points.

Pachuca came from behind with a hat-trick by Víctor Guzmán (15', 35', 60') and a goal by Carlos Sánchez (72').

Jonatan Ramírez, in his own goal (89'), made it 4-2 for the Guerreros.

The Águilas del América (7th) and La Máquina del Cruz Azul (2nd) drew 1-1 at Banorte Stadium, qualifying Cruz Azul for the quarterfinals.

Brazilian coach Andre Jardine's América accumulated its third match without a win in the league and reached 19 points.

Cruz Azul, with four games without a win, now has 28 points and is third in the standings.

Patricio Salas (17') put the Águilas ahead. Omar Campos (45'+3) equalized for La Máquina.

At La Corregidora stadium, the 14th-ranked Gallos Blancos de Querétaro beat the 12th-ranked Rayos de Necaxa 3-1.

In its first tournament under Chilean coach Esteban "El Chino" González, Querétaro achieved its third win and reached 15 points.