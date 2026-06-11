College athlete Ja'Kobe Tharp breaks the world record in the 110-meter hurdles
With a time of 12.75 seconds, Tharp broke Aries Merritt’s record on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Ja'Kobe Tharp, a college student from Tennessee, broke the world record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.75 seconds.
"I knew I had that (record) in my legs. But it wasn’t in my predictions before this championship, not at all," the 20-year-old athlete acknowledged after the race.
Tharp, a native of Murfreesboro, surpassed the previous record set by Aries Merritt in 2012 (12.80 seconds) during the first day of the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The championship is being held in Eugene, Oregon.