College athlete Ja'Kobe Tharp breaks the world record in the 110-meter hurdles

Ja'Kobe Tharp (right), during a race in 2025 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de junio, 2026

Ja'Kobe Tharp, a college student from Tennessee, broke the world record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.75 seconds.

"I knew I had that (record) in my legs. But it wasn’t in my predictions before this championship, not at all," the 20-year-old athlete acknowledged after the race.

Tharp, a native of Murfreesboro, surpassed the previous record set by Aries Merritt in 2012 (12.80 seconds) during the first day of the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The championship is being held in Eugene, Oregon.