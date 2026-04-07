Magic dream of direct Playoff qualification after beating the Pistons and Wemby gives them a scare

Published by Israel Duro 7 de abril, 2026

The Orlando Magic added their third straight win with a 123-107 victory Monday over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons, keeping them in contention for a direct NBA playoff berth thanks to an outstanding performance by Paolo Banchero.

The Magic have won four of their last five games and must keep that up to avoid the play-in, there is no margin for error with three games left in the regular season. Banchero, Orlando's main figure, scored 30 points shooting for an effectiveness of 63% (10/16) in 38 minutes on the court.

"Everything with our team starts on defense," said Desmond Bane. "What I like most about our team is the way we share the ball. We've had conversations and understand what we need to do to win."

Bane, 27, was the second-best scorer with 25 points while Brazilian Tristan Da Silva scored 12 points, including a three-pointer on four attempts.

With the first place in the Eastern Conference assured, the Detroit Pistons looked like a team that is already thinking about the postseason, they led by one point in the second quarter but in the overall balance it was the locals who dominated the game played at the Kia Center (Orlando).

Orlando reached 42 wins and 36 losses in ninth place in the East, the same record as the Charlotte Hornets in eighth place and just half a game behind the Toronto Raptors in sixth place, the last direct qualifying spot. The Sixers (seventh), too, will be vying for that coveted position.

Knicks comeback to hold on to third place

The New York Knicks responded in the final stretch of the game against the Atlanta Hawks and pulled out the victory 108-105 after being down by as many as ten points in the third quarter.

The win was marked by stellar performances from their two main stars, Jalen Brunson completed a double-double of 30 points and 13 assists while Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns did it with 21 points and 12 rebounds. New York shot for a 50% efficiency (42/84) including eleven long distance shots.

It is the third consecutive victory for the team coached by Mike Brown and one of vital importance to maintain at least the third place in the East against the Cleveland Cavaliers who are one game behind the New Yorkers.

For the Hawks, Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the leading scorer with 36 points, including seven 3-pointers. Alexander-Walker, 27, is on one of the best streaks of his career averaging 30 points in the last three games. The loss snapped Atlanta’s four-game winning streak and hurt its chances of securing a direct playoff berth.

Spurs reach 60 wins with fear for Wemby

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 at the Frost Bank Center (San Antonio) and added their 60th win of the 2025-26 NBA season. Six Texans players scored in double digits, with Stephon Castle being the top scorer with a triple double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama was the second-best scorer with 17 points despite missing the second half with left rib discomfort. "I think it was positive to see him come backand play the last five minutes of the first half but I don't have any more information," coach Mitch Johnson said after the game.

The Spurs remain with mathematical chances of unseating the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid again showed his best level scoring 34 points and securing 12 rebounds.

The loss leaves the Sixers with a 43-36 record in seventh place in the East with an uncertain future that could result in a direct qualification or even having to settle for the last playoff spot.