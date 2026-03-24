A new era on the diamond: ABS takes center stage in MLB 2026

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

The face-off is in the ninth inning and there is a tie on the scoreboard. Suddenly, the pitcher unleashes a 100 mph straight that appears to graze the outside corner. The catcher catches the ball expertly, but the umpire chants, "Ball four!" To date, this has resulted in loud arguments and even ejections. However, starting this Wednesday, the outcome may be different.

The new Major League Baseball season brings a novelty that can be decisive in certain moments of the game. It is the so-called Automated Ball-Strike System or ABS, a method full of technology that will help umpires resolve questionable plays and that will be present in practically every game.

What is ABS, when will it be used and how many times can it be called?

The ABS, which was approved by the Joint Competitions Committee in September 2025, is a system that will be composed of twelve state-of-the-art cameras (5G), capable of capturing movements at high speed and which will be installed in positions in each of the stadiums previously studied and examined.

It is similar to the Hawk-Eye, a technique used in other sports - such as, for example, tennis - to know if the play is correct or incorrect.

Each team may request the review of a play through the ABS twice per game; in the case of a strange entry, one more challenge will be added to each team as long as they do not have any left. If so, one of the ballplayers will have to touch his helmet or cap and express it verbally for the umpire to use the technology.

If the ABS agrees with the umpire, that team will keep one more review request; otherwise, they will keep the two reviews. Once the review is complete, the umpire will signal to both the players and the audience to give his verdict.

The system has been tested in minor leagues since 2022 and at MLB Spring Training last year. In addition, the duration from request to umpire ruling is estimated to be about 15 seconds.

"Preserve the role of the umpire"

Since the implementation of ABS began to be talked about, criticisms and doubts have not stopped appearing. Mainly because it would be considered that the figure of the umpire would cease to have its relevance, especially in decisive moments. Also because the "art" of deception on the part of the receiver would become extinct.

To this, the MLB commissioner responded. "The previous rule changes that have been adopted by the Joint Competition Committee have had staying power and created momentum for the game. We used the same process with ABS that started with listening to fans, conducting extensive testing at the minor league level, and trying at every step to make the game better," said Rob Manfred.

"Throughout this process we have worked on deploying the system in a way that’s acceptable to players. The strong preference from players for the Challenge format over using the technology to call every pitch was a key factor in determining the system we are announcing today. I commend the Joint Competition Committee for striking the right balance of preserving the integral role of the umpire in the game with the ability to correct a missed call in a high-leverage situation, all while preserving the pace and rhythm of the game," added the MLB commissioner.

ABS' first appearance will be in the inaugural matchup between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees at Oracle Park in California.