A new star in MLS: Antoine Griezmann, new player of Orlando City

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

What was an open secret is now official. French soccer player Antoine Griezmann is landing in Major League Soccer (MLS) aboard Orlando City SC.

Griezmann, 35, from Atletico Madrid, will join the Florida club in July. He signed a two-season contract with an option for one more.

"Orlando City SC announced today it has signed global soccer icon and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann from Atlético de Madrid," the team said in a statement.

"The French attacker has signed a contract with the Club beginning July 2026 and extending through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-29," they added.

With a track record that includes the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the European Super Cup, and a remarkable career - in which he has scored 298 goals and provided 132 assists in 792 games played with Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid - Griezmann is leaving Europe and embarking on a North American adventure.

"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," Griezmann said after signing his contract. "From my first conversations with the Club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things."

Griezmann, who finished on the podium in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Ballon d'Or and who will join the roster of MLS stars that includes Leo Messi and Thomas Müller, among others, will wear the number '7', as he has done for much of his professional career.