Hispanic players who will be the focus of the new Major League Baseball season

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

This Wednesday, the new Major League Baseball (MLB) season begins, with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the rivals to beat. The California franchise will capture much of the media attention as they seek their third consecutive title.

But there will also be other aspects of the game that will be the focus of this new MLB campaign, such as the performance of each and every Hispanic player on the diamond. In the last World Classic, in which Venezuela won its first title after defeating the United States in the final, it was already seen what they are capable of doing.

Some of these Hispanic players are already established stars in the Major Leagues, while others are looking to grow and make a name for themselves among the best.

Here is a list of some of the Hispanic players who will stand out in the new Major League Baseball season.

Juan Soto (New York Mets)

Juan Soto, New York Mets playerBrad Penner-Imagn Images/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

Juan Soto was the protagonist of one of the most media-covered and controversial transfers in MLB history in 2024. The 27-year-old Dominican baseball player will lead the New York Mets in their quest to win their third World Series, something the franchise has not achieved since 1986.

Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets playerZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Next to Soto will be Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican baseball player will contribute with his experience and leadership on the field. His speed with his hands, his intelligence on the field and his mastery characterize him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

Vladímir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays baseball player.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Although he was born in Montreal, his origins are Dominican. Vladímir Guerrero Jr., 27 years old and a member of an important Major League dynasty - son of ex-ballplayer Vladímir Guerrero and nephew of ex-ballplayer Wilton Guerrero - came within a whisker of lifting the World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

José Ramírez (Cleveland Rangers)

José Ramírez, Cleveland Rangers baseball player, in 2018ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Another of the established and respected Hispanic stars in the Major Leagues, José Ramírez, 33, was a part of the runner-up finish for the Cleveland Guardians (when they were the Cleveland Indians) in 2016. This will be his 14th season with the Ohio franchise.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

Atlanta Braves baseball player Ronald Acuña Jr. with his familyBrett Davis-Imagn Images/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

A 2026 World Classic champion with the Venezuelan national team, 28-year-old Ronald Acuña Jr. is known for his speed and batting power. He will play his ninth season with the Atlanta Braves.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres baseball player, in 2023.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

With one of the highest exit velocities in the league, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr., 27, is one of the stars of the San Diego Padres. Marked by the forceful suspension he received in 2022 for testing positive on a drug test.

Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds baseball player.Brett Davis-Imagn Images/Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

With a speed that defies logic and a strength in his swing, the Dominican Elly De La Cruz, 24, continues to defend the colors of the Cincinnati Reds, something he has been doing since 2023.

José Altuve (Houston Astros)

José Altuve, Houston Astros baseball player, in 2019ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Absent in Venezuela's triumph in the 2026 World Classic - at the request of his team -, José Altuve, 35, is the oldest on this list and the one who could bring the most experience if they all played together on the same team. Since landing in 2011, he has remained a natural leader for the Houston Astros.

Luis Arráez (San Diego Padres)

Luis Arráez, San Diego Padres baseball playerAP / Cordon Press.

Another of those who led the Venezuelan national team to triumph in the last edition of the World Classic. Luis Arráez, 28, has San Diego Padres fans in his pocket. He stands out for his vision on the diamond.

Rafael Devers (San Francisco Giants)

Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants baseball playerAP / Cordon Press.

One of the most feared left-handed ballplayers in the major leagues, Rafael Devers, 29, joined the San Francisco Giants last season from the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched for nearly a decade.