Hispanic players who will be the focus of the new Major League Baseball season
Juan Soto, Vladímir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., José Ramírez, Francisco Lindor and Elly De La Cruz are some of the Hispanic faces that stand out this MLB season.
This Wednesday, the new Major League Baseball (MLB) season begins, with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the rivals to beat. The California franchise will capture much of the media attention as they seek their third consecutive title.
But there will also be other aspects of the game that will be the focus of this new MLB campaign, such as the performance of each and every Hispanic player on the diamond. In the last World Classic, in which Venezuela won its first title after defeating the United States in the final, it was already seen what they are capable of doing.
Some of these Hispanic players are already established stars in the Major Leagues, while others are looking to grow and make a name for themselves among the best.
Here is a list of some of the Hispanic players who will stand out in the new Major League Baseball season.
Juan Soto (New York Mets)
Juan Soto was the protagonist of one of the most media-covered and controversial transfers in MLB history in 2024. The 27-year-old Dominican baseball player will lead the New York Mets in their quest to win their third World Series, something the franchise has not achieved since 1986.
Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)
Next to Soto will be Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican baseball player will contribute with his experience and leadership on the field. His speed with his hands, his intelligence on the field and his mastery characterize him.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)
Although he was born in Montreal, his origins are Dominican. Vladímir Guerrero Jr., 27 years old and a member of an important Major League dynasty - son of ex-ballplayer Vladímir Guerrero and nephew of ex-ballplayer Wilton Guerrero - came within a whisker of lifting the World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.
José Ramírez (Cleveland Rangers)
Another of the established and respected Hispanic stars in the Major Leagues, José Ramírez, 33, was a part of the runner-up finish for the Cleveland Guardians (when they were the Cleveland Indians) in 2016. This will be his 14th season with the Ohio franchise.
Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
A 2026 World Classic champion with the Venezuelan national team, 28-year-old Ronald Acuña Jr. is known for his speed and batting power. He will play his ninth season with the Atlanta Braves.
Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)
With one of the highest exit velocities in the league, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr., 27, is one of the stars of the San Diego Padres. Marked by the forceful suspension he received in 2022 for testing positive on a drug test.
Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)
With a speed that defies logic and a strength in his swing, the Dominican Elly De La Cruz, 24, continues to defend the colors of the Cincinnati Reds, something he has been doing since 2023.
José Altuve (Houston Astros)
Absent in Venezuela's triumph in the 2026 World Classic - at the request of his team -, José Altuve, 35, is the oldest on this list and the one who could bring the most experience if they all played together on the same team. Since landing in 2011, he has remained a natural leader for the Houston Astros.
Luis Arráez (San Diego Padres)
Another of those who led the Venezuelan national team to triumph in the last edition of the World Classic. Luis Arráez, 28, has San Diego Padres fans in his pocket. He stands out for his vision on the diamond.
Rafael Devers (San Francisco Giants)
One of the most feared left-handed ballplayers in the major leagues, Rafael Devers, 29, joined the San Francisco Giants last season from the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched for nearly a decade.