A mix of tradition and innovation: These are the stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de abril, 2026

In June, the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the biggest FIFA World Cup ever: 48 national teams will seek to write their name as champion of the 2026 edition.

Some, such as Brazil, Argentina, France and Spain, already know what it means to have a World Cup star on their shield. Others, such as Portugal, the Netherlands or the three hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aspire to put the first title in their trophy cabinets.

Given the magnitude of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) selected 16 stadiums: 11 American, three Mexican and two Canadian, that are an example for the immensity of their facilities, dimensions and seating capacity or for being the perfect combination of tradition and innovation.

MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium. File imageZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Located in East Rutherford, N.J., and inaugurated in 2010, MetLife Stadium will be the venue with the most prominence on the list. For one clear reason: it will be the stadium where the top two national teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will battle it out for the title in the final. It is home to the NFL's Jets and Giants. With capacity for 82,500 spectators, it will host eight games.

AT&T Stadium

Known as “Jerry World,” AT&T Stadium is famous for its 160-foot-long jumbotron and its retractable roof, being one of the most technologically advanced stadiums on the planet. Located in Arlington, Texas, and opened in 2009, it is home to the NFL's Cowboys. With capacity for 94,000 spectators, it will host nine games, the most of any 2026 FIFA World Cup venue.

Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco Bay Area will also enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Specifically, at Levi's Stadium, opened in 2014 and located in Santa Clara, Calif. It is the territory of the 49ers of the NFL and was the stadium where the last Super Bowl was played. The red color stands out in its stands. With capacity for 69,000 spectators, it will host six games.

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium. File imageMedia Punch/INSTARimages.com / Cordon Press.

The Los Angeles metropolitan area will put its stamp on this 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to SoFi Stadium. Located in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers. It opened in 2020, making it one of the most expensive stadiums to build in the world. With capacity for 70,000 spectators, it will host eight games.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Located in Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the most recognizable stadiums in the country, mainly for its geometric shape and retractable roof. Opened in 2017, it is home to the NFL's Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United. With capacity for 75,000 spectators, it will host eight games.

Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium. File imageZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

North of Miami is Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dolphins. It is a venue where it is common to watch soccer, as it has hosted several Copa America finals, among other competitions. Now, it will do the same for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With capacity for 65,000 spectators, it was inaugurated in 1987 and will host seven games, including the third-place match.

NRG Stadium

This is the other Texan venue that will be present at this 2026 FIFA World Cup. And it is another American stadium with the most soccer pedigree. NRG Stadium, located in Houston, was inaugurated in 2002 and, since then, has been the home of the NFL's Texans. With capacity for 72,220 spectators, it will host seven games.

Arrowhead Stadium

This is where the NFL's Chiefs play their home games. Opened in 1972, Arrowhead Stadium, located in Kansas City, Mo., is the oldest of the 11 American stadiums chosen to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The verticality of its stands is one of its most characteristic aspects. With capacity for 73,000 spectators, it will host five games.

Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field. File imageZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

Located in Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field was inaugurated in 2003 precisely with a match played between FC Barcelona and Manchester United. Today, it is the home of the NFL Eagles, champions of Super Bowl LIX. Its facade is covered with glass. With capacity for 69,000 spectators, it will host six games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lumen Field

From the Space Needle in Seattle, those who look out will be able to witness, from afar, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will feature Lumen Field. The venue, home to the NFL's Seahawks and MLS' Seattle Sounders and opened in 2002, is shaped like a horseshoe with two large arches that can be seen from miles away. Host of the FIFA Club World Cup, Copa America and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, it will now host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With capacity for 69,000 spectators, it will host six games.

Gillette Stadium

Located on the outskirts of Boston, in Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium is the venue where the NFL's Patriots and the MLS's New England Revolution play their home games. It was inaugurated in 2002. It also has soccer DNA, like other U.S. stadiums that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With capacity for 65,000 spectators, it will host seven games.

Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca. File imageZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

One of the greatest symbols of planet soccer, Estadio Azteca, the venue where so many stories of the beautiful game have been lived, will be the only venue in the world where a FIFA World Cup has been inaugurated three times. Located south of Mexico City, it opened in 1966 and is the home of Club América and the Mexican national team. With capacity for 83,000 spectators, it will host five games.

Estadio Akron

In the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Jalisco, is located the Estadio Akron, the second of the three Mexican venues that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The CD Guadalajara stadium is another of the temples of Mexican soccer. With capacity for 48,000 spectators, it will host four games.

Estadio BBVA

Known as the “Giant of Steel,” Estadio BBVA is located in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, in the city of Guadalupe. Redundantly, it is the home turf of Club de Fútbol Monterrey. It is one of the most modern stadiums in Mexico, having been inaugurated in 2015. With capacity for 53,500 spectators, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup it will host four games.

BMO Field

One of the two stadiums that will represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is BMO Field. Located in Toronto, it is a familiar sight in U.S. soccer, as it is the home ground of MLS' Toronto FC, in addition to being the home ground of the Canadian national team. It is the smallest of the 16 stadiums. With capacity for 45,000 spectators, it will host six games.

BMO Field. File imageZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press.

BC Place

On the west coast of Canada, specifically in Vancouver, is BC Place. As is the case with BMO Field, it is also a household name in U.S. soccer, as it is the home ground of MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps FC. With capacity for 54,000 spectators, it will host seven games.