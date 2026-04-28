Thunder sweep Suns and advance to semifinals, Pistons on brink

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de abril, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first franchise to secure a spot in the semifinals of the 2026 NBA Playoffs by cruising past the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

With the latest win (122-131) at Phoenix's PHX Arena, the reigning NBA champions completed the sweep (4-0) in their first postseason playoff series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in this latest matchup against the Suns. The Thunder star is averaging 34.7 points in these Playoffs.

"We just went out there ready," Gilgeous-Alexander, season MVP candidate, said after the game. "We love playing basketball, we're a group full of great guys having fun together."

In Game 4 against the Suns, Isaiah Hartenstein (18 points and 12 rebounds) and Chet Holmgren (24 points and 12 rebounds) also stood out, recording a double-double each.

Devin Booker was the best performer for the home team, with 24 points.

In the next round, the Thunder will face the winner of the playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trouble for Detroit; Nuggets breathe

The Detroit Pistons, who finished the regular season atop the Eastern Conference standings, are one loss away from being eliminated by the Orlando Magic in the Playoffs.

In Game 4 of the series, the Michigan franchise fell (94-88) at the Kia Center in Florida. The Magic dominate the playoffs with a 3-1 overall.

The 25 points scored by Cade Cunningham were insufficient. Desmond Bane was the Magic's star, with 22 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. figured a double-double (12 points and 11 rebounds).

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets forced Game 6 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves (125-113) at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the win with a triple-double (27 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists). The Timberwolves are ahead in the playoffs at 3-2 overall.