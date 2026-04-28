NBA: Cooper Flagg named Rookie of the Year over Kon Knueppel
The Dallas Mavericks star beat out his former NCAA Duke Blue Devils teammate and Philadelphia 76ers player V.J. Edgecombe in the voting.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg was named Rookie of the Year for the 2025-2026 season of the NBA.
Flagg, who received 56 first-place votes and a total of 412 points, prevailed in the voting over former Duke Blue Devils NCAA teammate Kon Knueppel, a current player with the Charlotte Hornets.
The other finalist was young Bahamian V.J. Edgecombe, of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the NBA report.
Sports
Crisis lingers: Eight years without an American-born MVP
Alejandro Baños
This season, Flagg—picked No. 1 overall in the last NBA Draft—has been the star of the Mavericks, leading the franchise in points, steals, rebounds and assists. It's the first time a rookie has done it since Michael Jordan did it with the Chicago Bulls in 1985.
It is the third time in history that a Mavericks player has been voted Rookie of the Year, following Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic.
Last season, the Rookie of the Year was Stephon Castle, a player for the San Antonio Spurs.