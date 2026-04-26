Magic climb, Thunder remain unstoppable, Knicks revive in NBA playoffs

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de abril, 2026

The Orlando Magic went up 2-1 in their series against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while the Oklahoma City Thunder nearly knocked out the Phoenix Suns by taking a 3-0 lead. The New York Knicks tied their series at two games apiece against the Atlanta Hawks, and the Timberwolves also moved within one win of clinching their series.

Here are the scenes of the day in the first round of the NBA playoffs:

The Magic climb

The Magic made the Kia Center respect them by beating the Detroit Pistons 113-105. Detroit entered the series as a heavy favorite after finishing first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

Guard Desmond Bane had an inspired afternoon from long distance, scoring seven of his nine attempts from the three-point line and delivering a career-high 25 points for the home team.

However, Paolo Banchero was the most influential player with 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Cade Cunningham, on the other hand, had an atypical day for the Pistons, after shooting for a 35 percent efficiency (8/23), with nine bad turnovers, but leading his team's offense with 27 points.

A three-pointer by Cade with 3:14 minutes to play allowed Detroit to rally from a 17-point deficit and tie the game at 104, until Germany's Franz Wagner scored five consecutive points to bring Orlando back to calm.

On Monday, also at the Kia Center, Orlando will have a great chance to get within one game of advancing to the next round.

Thunder, one step away from advancing

On that day, the defending champion Thunder will have a chance to secure their presence in the next round, thanks to a 121-109 victory at Mortgage Matchup Center, home of the Suns, in the Western Conference playoffs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award, was at his best. The Canadian set a new playoff personal best with 42 points.

It was a highly effective day, scoring 15 of his 18 attempts from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

The Suns no longer have room for error and will need to win the remaining four games of the series to avoid elimination. Their uphill road begins Monday at home.

Knicks sweep Atlanta

The New York Knicks had their best performance of the postseason and defeated the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 to even the series 2-2 for the first round of the playoffs at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The New York squad got off to a great start, limiting the home team to 20 points in the first quarter and scoring 31 in the second.

After suffering consecutive losses in the second and third games, it was imperative for the team led by Mike Brown to get the victory and recover home court advantage in a series that now goes to three games.

Britain's OG Anunoby was the top scorer with 22 points while Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a triple double of 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

The series will return Tuesday to the iconic Madison Square Garden for Game 5.