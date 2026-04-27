Rockets hold off Lakers; Celtics and Spurs one win away from advancing

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de abril, 2026

On the final day of the NBA Playoffs 2025/2026, three series were practically set for judgment. The Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs need just one more win to advance to the conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in the same situation, fell and lost the opportunity to punch their ticket to the next round and enjoy a few more days of rest.

Rockets' heart is still beating

The Houston Rockets, thanks to an excellent performance by their starting five, avoided a sweep by the Lakers with a 115-96 win at the Toyota Center in Texas. Now, the series is 3-1 in favor of the purple and gold franchise.

Amen Thompson, with 23 points, and Tari Eason, with 20, were the leading scorers for the Rockets and the game. Alperen Sengun, closed his tally with 19, while Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr.—with 17 and 16, respectively—completed the great performance of the Texans' starting lineup. Kevin Durant remains absent due to physical discomfort.

LeBron James—despite a solid run in these NBA Playoffs so far—managed just 10 points. Most notable for the Lakers was Deandre Ayton's double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds). The second-most decorated franchise in history is still awaiting the return of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Celtics and Spurs, one step away from the semifinals

At the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania, the Celtics routed the Philadelphia 76ers (96-128) leaving the series on the brink of being decided. The most decorated franchise in history now leads the series 3-1.

In these NBA Playoffs, Jayson Tatum is getting back to his best after so many months on the sidelines due to a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last season. The Celtics star gave his opponents a double-double (30 points and 11 assists). The top scorer of the game was Payton Pritchard, with 32. Jaylen Brown contributed 20.

Joel Embiid, with a double-double (26 points and 10 rebounds), was the 76ers' best player.

On the other side of the NBA, at the Moda Center in Oregon, the Spurs managed to stay one win away from reaching the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers (93-114).

The Texans were led by Victor Wembanyama. After not playing a single minute in the previous matchup, the young Frenchman, a regular season MVP candidate sealed a double-double (27 points and 12 rebounds). The top scorer was De'Aaron Fox, with 28.

Israel's Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday led the Trail Blazers, with 26 and 20 points, respectively.