FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA will give more money to participants and introduces red card for 'covering your mouth'

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de abril, 2026

With just over a month to go until the start of the World Cup 2026, the Council of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) approved increasing the funds to be awarded to all national teams participating in the tournament.

During the 76th FIFA Congress—which was held in Vancouver, Canada—soccer's top body agreed to increase by 15% the financial allocations for the federations that will be present at the 2026 World Cup, reaching $871 million to be distributed among each of them.

"FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way," said the body's president, Gianni Infantino.

"This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game," he added.

The distribution of the funds

Following the assembly, FIFA issued a statement detailing how the funds will be distributed.

" Preparation money : increase from USD 1.5 million to USD 2.5 million."

: increase from USD 1.5 million to USD 2.5 million." " Qualification money : increase from USD 9 million to USD 10 million."

: increase from USD 9 million to USD 10 million." "Additional team contributions: subsidies for team delegation costs and increased team ticketing allocations totalling over USD 16 million."

Rule change: expulsion for "covering one's mouth"

On the sidelines of the new allocation of funds, during its assembly, FIFA ratified two controversial rules of the game to be introduced for the 2026 World Cup.

Both are related to infractions committed by players that could be subject to expulsion. The first is if a player covers his mouth during a confrontation with an opponent.

The measure comes after incidents of alleged racism, such as the one involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni during a clash between Real Madrid and SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League a few weeks ago.

The second, which could also be penalized with a red card, is subject to a footballer willfully leaving the game in protest at a referee's decision.