LIVE: 2026 World Cup group stage draw: Who will the USMNT play, how will the groups be drawn?

The sports world looks to Washington this Friday for the group stage draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Representatives of the soccer world, journalists and even President Donald Trump will attend the event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to witness the day that will define next year's games in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand will be the master of ceremonies. Other sports figures such as former players Wayne Gretzky (NHL), Tom Brady (NFL) and Shaquille O'Neal (NBA), and current stars such as Aaron Judge (MLB) have also confirmed their attendance.

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST) unless otherwise specified.

11:50 TRUMP RECEIVES FIFA PEACE AWARD

18:52 05/12/2025 18:52 05/12/2025 FIFA honored President Trump with the brand new Peace Award, a distinction created in November by soccer's highest body.





11:34 What are the 'bombos' or pots? Which one is the U.S. in? 18:41 05/12/2025 18:41 05/12/2025 As host, the USMNT is placed in Pot 1.



From the pots, the groups are drawn. So, for example, the United States (draw 1) may be placed in the next phase with Croatia (draw 2), Panama (draw 3) and Haiti (draw 4).



The 48 national teams will be divided into 12 groups of four participants each.



Pot 1: United States, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia.

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, four UEFA playoff winners (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania, Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark and North Macedonia) and two intercontinental playoff winners (New Caledonia, Jamaica, Democratic Republic of Congo, Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq).

12:20 Pochettino on the USMNT: "The last few months were very good but I think we’re still improving"

18:26 05/12/2025 18:26 05/12/2025 "We are so full of adrenaline now, waiting for the draw, to know your opening," the national team coach told Fox minutes before the ceremony began. At the same time, he stressed the importance of enjoying the moment, "because it's a unique event."



On whether the result of the draw will change the team's preparation, the Argentine maintained that not "too much." They will prepare as they do for all matches, including for the March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.



"Still I think we need to develop and evolve in the way we want to play," he added. "The last few months were very good but I think we’re still improving."



"We are going to be focused on us."





11:05 The ceremony has begun! 18:06 05/12/2025 18:06 05/12/2025

11:02 Trump, in the Kennedy Center: "We've already set records with ticket sales"

18:04 05/12/2025 18:06 05/12/2025

11:59 What the group stage draw will look like

18:02 05/12/2025 18:02 05/12/2025 Although there are still six countries that will be in the next edition of the FIFA World Cup, they will enter through the play-offs, the 48 national teams will be divided into 12 groups of four participants each.



During the draw, four pots will be placed in which there will be 12 national teams in each of them. Each pot will contribute one national team to complete the 12 groups.



As hosts, United States (which will head Group D), Mexico (in Group A) and Canada (assigned to Group B) will be in Pot 1, as will the four national teams with the highest FIFA rankings: Spain, Argentina, France and England. This seeding ensures they will not be able to face each other until the semifinals.

