Suns surprise with thrashing over Lakers of LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de diciembre, 2025

The Phoenix Suns had a perfect night Monday at Cryptocom Arena (Los Angeles) as they prevailed 125-108 over the Los Angeles Lakers behind 33 points from forward Dillon Brooks.

Here are the three biggest moments of the day in the NBA:

Gillespie scores eight three-pointers, LeBron extends streak

Scoring 17 of their 39 long-range attempts, including eight by Collin Gillespie, the Phoenix Suns fulfilled their objective as they cruised to victory over a Lakers that looked short of energy on their home court.

The Suns dominated the painted area 54-46 and completed 35 assists against 18 for the Lakers.

The bad news for the Arizona squad was the injury to Devin Booker, who left the game with muscle discomfort.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was one of several celebrities present at the historic facility.

For the Lakers, LeBron James played 32 minutes in which he scored 10 points, enough to extend the streak to 1,297 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

Slovenian star Luka Dončić led all scorers with 38 points and remained the primary offensive weapon for JJ Redick’s team.

The Angelenos suffer their fifth loss of the season accompanied by 15 wins in second place in the Western Conference.

Wizards rebound and exacerbate Bucks' crisis

The Washington Wizards prevailed 129-126 over the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena (Washington) thanks to a steal and a dunk by Bilal Coulibaly with 5.4 seconds left in the fourth period.

The Capitals have won two of their last three games after a streak of 14 consecutive losses.

In the third quarter, the Bucks reached to lead 81-65 but quickly saw the advantage evaporate before the end of the third quarter.

For the Bucks, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 30 points and was the leading scorer while Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo had a final tally of 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee has lost eight of its last 10 games and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.