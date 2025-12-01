Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to 12th consecutive NBA victory

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de diciembre, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder remain the undisputed leader in the Western Conference of the NBA with a 123-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday for their 12th straight victory with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the scoring with 26 points.

Here are the three stand out moments of the day's action:

Oklahoma City got revenge against the Blazers

After the first 21 games of the season, Oklahoma City has consolidated itself as the best team in the NBA with a balance of 20 wins and just one loss, precisely the one suffered against the Blazers led by Brazilian Tiago Splitter.

At the Moda Center (Portland), the story was completely different thanks to the 26 points of Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander, ten of them from the free throw line.

The defending champions boast the best start to a season since the 2015-16 season when Golden State won the first 20 games in a row.

For the Blazers, Israel's Deni Avdija stood out with a triple double of 31 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dominican Anthony Towns shines against Toronto

The New York Knicks had no trouble overcoming the Toronto Raptors 116-94 in front of 19,812 fans at the mythical Madison Square Garden in the heart of Manhattan.

The Canadian squad scored the first basket of the game and held the lead for a few seconds, the rest of the game was all for the New Yorkers who had a streak of as many as 14 points in a row.

Dominican Karl Anthony-Towns was the top scorer with 22 points while forward Josh Hart completed a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Hart, 30, has 48 rebounds and 28 assists in his last four games.

Jalen Brunson, whom Mike Brown considered a candidate for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, was the third best scorer with 18 units on a night of poor effectiveness from the field with 32% (6/19).

Despite the loss, Toronto reports a significant improvement in its first 20 games with 14 wins and six losses as opposed to five wins and 15 losses in 2024.

Doncic leads Lakers in James' absence

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-121 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

In the absence ofe LeBron James due to a left foot discomfort, Luka Doncic took the reins with 34 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The fight was shared with Austin Reaves, who was the second best scorer of the Angelino squad with 33 units.