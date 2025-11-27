Thunder undefeated in NBA Cup; Knicks take Charlotte

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de noviembre, 2025

In a new round of the NBA Cup, the Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the next round thanks to their third win in three games played in the group stage, while the New York Knicks earned a valuable win on the road.

The reigning champions of the best basketball league in the world beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (113-105) at the Paycom Center, making them one of five franchises to post a full slate of wins in this first round of the NBA Cup so far.

Thunder star and last season's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, put 40 points on the scoreboard for the Oklahoma franchise, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Anthony Edwards was the best player for the visitors, with 31 points.

On the other hand, the Knicks conquered the Spectrum Center in North Carolina by beating the Charlotte Hornets (101-129). An strong first half on the scoreboard was enough for the New Yorkers to get their second win in this NBA Cup and to depend on themselves to reach the next round.

The Knicks' starting five gave a brilliant performance to their fans, with Jalen Brunson being the top scorer (33 points). Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds).

Curry retired injured

At the Chase Center in California, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Houston Rockets (100-104) despite leaving at the end of the second quarter with a comfortable 12-point lead.

The loss was not the only bad news for the Warriors. Their star, Stephen Curry, limped off to the locker room before the end of the game against the Rockets. In addition, the San Francisco franchise said goodbye to the NBA Cup, just like its opponent on this final day.

Curry had time to score 14 points before retiring injured and Jimmy Butler added 21 points. The top scorer in the matchup was Reed Sheppard of the Rockets with 31 points. Kevin Durant did not play against his former Warriors teammates.

Celtics put an end to the Pistons' winning streak

Another of the other notable games was witnessed at TD Garden in Massachusetts, where the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons (117-114) and ended the Michigan franchise's hot streak.

Without Jayson Tatum -still absent due to injury-, Jaylen Brown is establishing himself as the interim leader of the most successful franchise in NBA history. He was the top scorer for the Green and White, with 33 points. Derrick White served as a dance partner, with 27 points.

For their part, the Michigan men continue to have Cade Cunningham as a great reference on the court. The Pistons' leader was the game's top scorer, with 42 points. Jalen Duren closed his participation with a double-double (12 points and 16 rebounds).