LIVE: Kickoff for the Dolphins vs. Commanders game at the Bernabéu
Historic matchup of NFL franchises kicks off in Madrid
Dolphins and Washington Commanders play a historic game at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu key to the NFL's expansion around the world.
Times are in Madrid local time
Shocker: Soccer legend Zinedine Zidane tosses coin for opening draw
The former Real Madrid player and French coach, who is hosting the match, was in charge of tossing the coin of the draw to kick off the match
The players are already on the pitch
The players who will kick off the match have already made their spectacular entrance for the match to begin.