LIVE: Kickoff for the Dolphins vs. Commanders game at the Bernabéu

Historic matchup of NFL franchises kicks off in Madrid

The Bernabéu gets ready for the NFL

The Bernabéu gets ready for the NFL

Israel Duro
Published by
Israel Duro

Dolphins and Washington Commanders play a historic game at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu key to the NFL's expansion around the world.

Times are in Madrid local time

Shocker: Soccer legend Zinedine Zidane tosses coin for opening draw

The former Real Madrid player and French coach, who is hosting the match, was in charge of tossing the coin of the draw to kick off the match

The players are already on the pitch

The players who will kick off the match have already made their spectacular entrance for the match to begin.

