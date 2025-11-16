LIVE: Kickoff for the Dolphins vs. Commanders game at the Bernabéu

The Bernabéu gets ready for the NFL AP/Cordon Press .

Published by Israel Duro 16 de noviembre, 2025

Dolphins and Washington Commanders play a historic game at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu key to the NFL's expansion around the world.

Times are in Madrid local time

03:35 pm Shocker: Soccer legend Zinedine Zidane tosses coin for opening draw 15:38 16/11/2025 15:38 16/11/2025 The former Real Madrid player and French coach, who is hosting the match, was in charge of tossing the coin of the draw to kick off the match