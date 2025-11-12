'Round-robin tournament': the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will pit the USA against the Rest of the World

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de noviembre, 2025

The 75th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, one of the most anticipated events of each season, will feature a new format. It will be a tournament with three teams: two of them made up of American players and the other with foreign-born stars. In other words, it could be defined as a confrontation between the USA and the Rest of the World.

Through a statement, the NBA confirmed a news already advanced by the league's commissioner, Adam Silver, in early June. Each representative will call up eight players.

"The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new competition between the United States and the rest of the world," the NBA reported, adding that, with this new format, "four 12-minute games" will be played in a "round-robin tournament."

In addition, the best basketball league on the planet pointed out that the roster composed of foreign players will be called "World Team."