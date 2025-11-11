NFL: Giants fire Brian Daboll after a negative run of results

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de noviembre, 2025

The New York Giants (NFL) fired their head coach, Brian Daboll, after managing only two wins in their first ten games of the season. The franchise is, to date, the worst in the National Football Conference (NFC) -along with the New Orleans Saints- in terms of results.

Through a statement, the Giants made official the termination of Daboll, who will be replaced, on an interim basis, by Mike Kafka, the franchise's offensive coordinator.

"We spoke this morning about the direction of our franchise on the field, and we decided that, at this time, it is in our best interest to make a change in the head coaching position," said John Mara and Steve Tisch, Giants president and chairman of the board, respectively.

"The past few seasons have been nothing short of disappointing, and we have not met our expectations for this franchise. We understand the frustration of our fans, and will work to deliver a significantly improved product," they added. "We appreciate Coach Daboll for his contributions to our organization."

Daboll joined the Giants as head coach in 2022. In three and a half seasons, he posted a record of 20 wins and 40 losses. Previously, he held bench positions with franchises such as the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and in college soccer.