Doncic brings the Lakers back to winning ways

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a loss to the Atlanta Hawks by beating the Charlotte Hornets (111-121), who remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Los Angeles franchise added its eighth win of the season.

At the Spectrum Center in Charlotte (North Carolina), the home team started the game being more effective than its rival, leaving with a slight advantage on the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter. However, in the second quarter, the Lakers began to dominate, led by a great Luka Doncic who closed his performance with 38 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Already in the third quarter, the Lakers continued to improve and managed to extend their lead on the scoreboard, heading into the period with a +18 advantage. The Hornets were more effective in the final 12 minutes, but their comeback efforts were in vain.

Without LeBron James -who has yet to make his debut this season-, Doncic has established himself as the Lakers' leader. In addition to his great performance against the Hornets, there were good numbers registered by the other four members of the starting five, highlighting the contribution of Austin Reaves (24 points) and Rui Hachimura (21).

Wembanyama assaults Chicago; Pistons remain unbeatable

In another of the day's other notable duels, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls (117-121) at the United Center. The Illinois franchise was defeated for the fourth time in its last five games.

With a double-double (38 points and 12 rebounds), young French center Victor Wembanyama was the main responsible for the Spurs' victory, while De'Aaron Fox placed 21 points and Stephon Castle 19.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons continue to add wins and dominate the Western Conference. On this occasion, they defeated what is, to date, the worst of the season, the Washington Wizards (137-135). In what is the seventh consecutive victory of the Michigan franchise shone Cade Cunningham, who finished the duel with a triple-double (46 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds).