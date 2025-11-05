Raptors dominate Antetokounmpo's Bucks to win third straight NBA game

Published by Víctor Mendoza 5 de noviembre, 2025

The Toronto Raptors cruised to a 128-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in a game in which they limited Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo to 22 points and led by as many as 32.

Here are the three most relevant scenes of the day in the NBA:.

Raptors extend winning streak

Toronto had one of its best nights of the season by combining a 45% (17/28) effectiveness from the three-point line and a great defensive effort, limiting Antetokounmpo to less than 25 points for the second time this season.

The Raptors evened their record at four wins and four losses, their third win in a row after victories over Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA Cup).

Power forward Scottie Barnes (23) and shooting guard RJ Barrett (23) combined for 46 points, top scorers.

Playing their second game in consecutive nights, the Bucks failed to sustain the previous night's effort in the win over Indiana, with Khris Middleton being the second-best scorer with 18 points.

Bulls bounce back over Sixers

Montenegrin Nikola Vucević connected his only three-pointer of the game with 3.2 seconds to play, giving the Chicago Bulls their first lead and, consequently, the 113-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls, who were coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the New York Knicks, managed to rally after being down by 24 points, in their biggest comeback since February 2021.

The Sixers got off to a blistering start, scoring 75 points in the first half, but a discouraging close with just 16 points in the fourth period.

Chicago has five undefeated home wins and currently leads the Eastern Conference.

Thunder and their best start of the season

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the LA Clippers 126-107 to add their eighth consecutive win to start the season, marking a new franchise record since their arrival in Oklahoma City.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed a double-double of 30 points and 12 assists in 29 minutes at the rim.

Gilgeous-Alexander reaches 30 consecutive games Gilgeous-Alexander, 27, reached 30 consecutive games with at least 20 points and stands alone in third place on the NBA's all-time list surpassing the legendary Oscar Robertson.

The Clippers competed with the defending champions led by James Harden who scored his team's first 12 points; at the end of the first half, the deficit was one point for the Los Angeles squad.

Oklahoma City took control in the second half, building an eight-point lead by the end of the third quarter and putting the game away with just over five minutes remaining.

Harden, 36 and a former OKC, finished with 25 points shooting for 41 percent efficiency (7/17) from the field.