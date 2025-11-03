Allen leads Bills to victory over Chiefs on night the Steelers stunned the Colts

Published by Israel Duro 3 de noviembre, 2025

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills' victory over the Kansas Chiefs (28-21) after running for two touchdowns and throwing for another. The surprise of the day came with the unexpected defeat of the Indianapolis Colts, the best team in the NFL this season, in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Allen completed 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and ran six times for 19 yards, while James Cook ran 27 times for 114 yards, allowing the Bills to improve their season mark to 6 wins and 2 losses. With Sunday's, Buffalo signs its fifth consecutive regular-season win in as many years over the Chiefs.

Despite his brilliant individual performance, Allen wanted to emphasize the collective work and weekly training as the real keys to a hard-fought victory: "It was a team effort. We have worked very hard. A fantastic week of training, a really good game plan, the guys went out on the field and played well, and we scored one more goal than they did."

Discreet game for Mahomes

For the Chiefs, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes completed less than half the passes thrown (15 of 34 passes) for 250 yards and an interception (5-4). "We can only learn from so many losses," said the Chiefs' star quarterback, who has a bye week.

The game was competitive from start to finish, with both teams trading the lead on the scoreboard. The Bills opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dalton Kincaid, but a three-yard touchdown run by Rashee Rice and a 46-yard field goal by Harrison Butker put the Chiefs ahead 10-7.

The Chiefs, unable to mount a desperation comeback at the end

However, a three-yard run by Ty Johnson and Allen's one-yard touchdown plunge turned the game back around and Buffalo led 21-13 at halftime.

Allen added another 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but Kareem Hunt's 2-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion from the wonderful connection between Mahomes and Travis Kelce brought the Chiefs closer in the closing minutes.

However, Mahomes missed two desperation throws at the end, and Buffalo was able to stave off late comeback attempts by the Kansas team.

Top team of the season slips up in Pittsburgh

The surprise of the night was in Pittsburgh, where a rocky Steelers were able to defeat the best team of the season, the Indianapolis Colts. The key to the game was the defensive solidity of the locals, which allowed them to win 27-20. One example is that they forced six turnovers on the Colts, two more than the Colts had given up all season, to score three touchdowns.

Something Steelers coach Mike Tomlin celebrated and praised after the game: "I can't say enough about the effort of the defense. We stayed in the fight, the defense gave us some great field positions, and, thanks to that, we were able to gain momentum."

With this result, Pittsburgh improves its season record to 5-3, with a two-win lead in the AFC North. For their part, the Colts, leaders of the AFC South, fell to 7-2.

The best team so far this season started out ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a one-yard run by Daniel Jones. However, T.J. Watt forced and recovered a Jones fumble to set up Jaylen Warren's 1-yard run for the hosts.

Again an intercepted pass to Jones, this time by Payton Wilson, allowed Wilson to set up a 12-yard touchdown toss from Aaron Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth, and Jack Sawyer's interception set up Warren's 2-yard run.

The other team with a single loss also fell on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers, who shared with the Colts the honor of being the only team to have given up a single loss in 7 games (albeit with a tie in their case), were surpassed by the Panthers at their home stadium (16-13).

Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 49-yard field goal on the final play to give the Panthers a win that left the NFC North-leading Packers with a balance of 5-2-1.

In fact, Detroit could have swept the Packers for the division lead, but the Lions (5-3), lost 27-24 at home to Minnesota, thanks to the work of J.J. McCarthy, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Cam Little breaks the record with a 68-yard field goal

In other games of the day, Jacksonville's Cam Little kicked an NFL-record 68-yard field goal, surpassing Justin Tucker's old mark of 66 yards from 2021. The Jaguars beat Las Vegas 30-29 in overtime.

Caleb Williams threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland with 17 seconds left and the Chicago Bears won 47-42 at Cincinnati.

Broncos' sixth straight win

The Denver Broncos (7-2) won their sixth straight game thanks to Wil Lutz's 34-yard field goal on the final play, defeating host Houston 18-15.

Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-10 victory over New Orleans.

Drake Maye threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and New England (7-2) beat Atlanta 24-23.

Daniels' sad return: new injury, this time to his left arm

Sam Darnold completed his first 17 passess, matching a team record, and threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns, leading Seattle's 38-14 victory at Washington, which lost quarterback Jayden Daniels to a left arm injuryin the fourth quarter.

Daniels, who had just returned from a hamstring injury, left with his arm in a pneumatic brace as trainers and teammates watched him leave with worried faces.