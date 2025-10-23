Chicago Fire eliminate Muriel's Orlando and Portland advance to MLS playoffs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de octubre, 2025

Chicago Fire successfully passed their first test in the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday in Chicago, while the Portland Timbers clinched the other playoff berth by defeating Real Salt Lake.

Orlando's Colombian coach, Oscar Pareja, did not start his compatriot, striker Luis Fernando Muriel, who came on in the 69th minute at Soldier Field Stadium when the Eastern Conference wild-card game was already decided against his team.

Without Muriel, who had his best season in the North American league with nine goals in 33 games, the home side took the lead and will face Philadelphia Union in the first round of the postseason in a best-of-three series starting Sunday.

The Philadelphia team is the new winner of the Supporters' Shield, the award given to the best eleven of the regular season.

The Fire, coached by former U.S. national team Gregg Berhalter, looked dominant, but it was not until the 48th minute that Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez opened the scoring after receiving a cross from the right, then controlling and finishing from inside the box.

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who had had a stellar game in goal, made a mistake in the action prior to the 2-0 lead when he failed to clear a clearance under pressure from Belgian attacker Hugo Cuypers in the 57th minute.

With Orlando in search of an equalizer, Chicago orchestrated a beautiful counterattack with first-time touches that found Cuypers (67') again inside the 18 to make it 3-0.

With a minute to go, Trinidad's Tyrese Spicer scored the stoppage time goal for the Florida team, which reached the Eastern Conference final last year and thus closes out the 2025 campaign.

Chicago, meanwhile, earned its first playoff win since 2009.

Victory for Neville

In the Western Conference wildcard match, British coach Phil Neville's Portland Timbers defeated Real Salt Lake 3-1 with a brace from Chilean Felipe Mora.

Mora, who is playing his fifth season with the Timbers, scored (24', 35') in similar circumstances: shots inside the box denied by the goalkeeper and a prompt finish on the rebound.