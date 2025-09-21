MLS: Messi scores another brace in Miami's win and is the league's leading scorer

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Lionel Messi struck a spectacular brace on Saturday to lead Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory over DC United, placing him as the leading goalscorer in MLS this season.

The Argentine star, who has 22 goals in 22 games played, gave another spectacular exhibition to his Fort Lauderdale fans in a victory that leaves Inter one step away from qualifying for the playoffs.

Inter Miami climbed to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, but will have to wait to secure its playoff spot.

To clinch their playoff berth on Saturday, Inter Miami needed a better result than the New York Red Bulls, but the Red Bulls denied that by beating CF Montréal 2-0.

Mascherano’s squad still has a chance to finish first in the East for a second straight year, as they sit eight points behind leaders Philadelphia Union with three games in hand.

Charlotte's historic streak comes to an end

In other Matchday 35 results, New York City FC secured its playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC, which fell short of setting a new record for consecutive wins.

Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez was the hero for New York, scoring twice from the penalty spot in the 11th and 58th minutes.

With this stumble at Yankee Stadium, Charlotte saw its streak of nine consecutive victories broken.

Charlotte will thus share the record of back-to-back wins in the North American league with the Seattle Sounders, who also strung together nine in 2018.

FC Cincinnati leaves the Galaxy in the field

The day also left the mathematical elimination of Los Angeles Galaxy, the reigning MLS champion.

The Angeleno franchise certified its debacle with a 3-2 home loss to FC Cincinnati, which was powered by a brace from Brazilian Brenner.

The Galaxy, who were without their leader, Spaniard Riqui Puig, due to injury for the entire campaign, are last in the West with 21 points.