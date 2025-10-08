Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first billionaire soccer player in history

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de octubre, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo and high numbers are strongly related. First, because his sporting statistics catapult him into the conversation of the best soccer players in history. Second, because his way of playing "the beautiful game" and the goals he has scored (and continues to score) have earned him substantial contracts during his career. And, third, because he has managed to make his image a media phenomenon that has brought him massive income over the years.

With all the money he has earned both in sporting and non-sporting endeavors, adding the businesses he has, "CR7" has become the first soccer player in history to have a net worth of more than 10 figures.

Specifically, Cristiano Ronaldo's "empire" is valued at over $1.4 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Mainly, the Portuguese star's income has come from his sports contracts. The latest, signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Jan. 1, 2023, paid him $200 million per season until June 30, 2025. The total value of the contract is $500 million. On that date, both parties decided to extend his deal for two more seasons and another $400 million.

During the rest of his career, he also received substantial contracts with teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Off the field, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed sponsorship contracts with major brands from different sectors, such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer and Herbalife. Added to this is the income from his businesses, which include hair implant clinics and his own hotel chain.