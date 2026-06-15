Justin Gaethje defeats Ilia Topuria at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House

American Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Georgian Ilia Topuria during the "UFC Freedom 250" mixed martial arts event in the South Lawn of the White House.Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 15 de junio, 2026

In an unprecedented event that combined patriotic fervor and top-level sports, the White House hosted the historic UFC Freedom 250 event.

The event began with President Donald Trump emerging from the Oval Office accompanied by the organization’s president, Dana White. From the front row, Trump watched the entire event alongside hundreds of military personnel stationed in the South Lawn of the White House and thousands of fans gathered in the surrounding area.

The main event lived up to expectations. Justin Gaethje started the opening round very aggressively, combining jabs, takedown feints, and powerful strikes that put Ilia Topuria in trouble.

Although the Spanish-Georgian severely punished Gaethje’s body in the second round and even sent him to the canvas, he failed to lock in a decisive armbar. By the third and fourth rounds, "The Highlight" regained his tactical discipline, knocked Topuria down with a lethal one-two and sapped his opponent’s stamina with knees and uppercuts.

At the end of the fourth round, Topuria’s corner announced that the fighter would not continue, crowning Gaethje as the new undisputed 155-pound champion.

American dominance and an explosion of knockouts at the White House

The undercard fired up the military audience with quick finishes. In the heavyweight division, Ciryl Gane pulled off a major upset by knocking out Alex Pereira in the second round following a barrage of strikes to the head, once again claiming the interim championship in the division.

Meanwhile, the popular Sean O’Malley sent the presidential lawns into a frenzy by knocking out Canadian Aiemann Zahabi with two perfectly placed straight punches in the second round.

American talent continued to dominate in decisive fashion. Josh Hokit overcame the experience of Derrick Lewis by wearing him down on the ground and finishing him with ground-and-pound strikes in the second round. Likewise, the undefeated Bo Nickal barely needed the first round to dispatch Kyle Daukaus, knocking him down early and sealing a standing technical knockout with rapid combinations.

International talent makes its mark in Washington

Foreign fighters also took center stage in the ring with impeccable technical style. Brazilian Mauricio Ruffy gave a masterclass in composure and clinical boxing against Michael Chandler, halting the American’s momentum with spinning backfists and precise hooks that forced the referee to call the knockout in the first round.

In the first bout of the card, Diego Lopes made history for Brazil on American soil by withstanding Steve Garcia’s initial pressure. Lopes managed the pace with patience and countered with a flurry of left hooks that sent García to the canvas, finishing the fight with ground strikes to seal a historic victory in front of government officials.

With the event, the Trump administration paid a well-deserved tribute to the defenders of the homeland and cemented combat sports as a reflection of the resilience and unbreakable spirit of the American nation.