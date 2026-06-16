Noah Lyles breaks 150-meter world record

Noah Lyles, after breaking the world record in the 150-meter AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

The American athlete Noah Lyles broke the world record in the 150-meter event in Ostrava, Czech Republic during the Ostrava Golden Spike meet.

With a time of 14 seconds and 67 hundredths, Lyles surpassed the previous 150-meter record, set by Jamaican athlete Kishane Thompson in April (14.92).

Lyles, 28, won the race ahead of South African athlete Sinesipho Dambile (14.78) and the young Australian Gout Gout (14.96).

With this new record and victory, Lyles further enhances a track record that includes an Olympic gold medal (Paris 2024) and two bronze medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024).

He also holds five gold medals, one silver, and one bronze from the World Athletics Championships.