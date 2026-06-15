Ilia Topuria hospitalized with a possible orbital fracture following his loss to Gaethje: ‘He's busted up’

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de junio, 2026

The first loss of Ilia Topuria's career cost him more than just a title. The Georgian-Spanish fighter was rushed to the hospital after taking a beating from Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, held this Sunday on the grounds of the White House.

The bout ended in the fourth round via TKO, after his corner decided to stop the fight to protect him. Gaethje dominated the final rounds with constant pressure and strikes to the face that left Topuria with a visibly battered face, especially around the eyes.

Topuria's condition

Dana White, president of the UFC, stated at the post-event press conference: "Ilia is in the hospital. He's a mess. I'm not a doctor, but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital [bone]."

"My plans for him are to go home to rest and recover. ... Tonight was a rough night for him."

Topuria was taken by ambulance immediately after the fight. He remains hospitalized in Washington, D.C., under medical observation. Some experts estimate it will be very difficult to see him return to the Octagon for the remainder of 2026; some even suggest early 2027.