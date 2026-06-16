Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

They will write a new chapter in their legendary careers. Venus and Serena Williams will join forces again on the grass courts of Wimbledon, after receiving a formal invitation from the organizers to compete in the women’s doubles draw of the season’s third Grand Slam.

"Welcome back," the tournament said in a post on X. Wimbledon granted the “wild card”—a special invitation for players who, due to a lack of recent activity, do not have a high enough ranking to qualify automatically.

The dream comeback will take place after nearly four years of absence and promises to be one of the highlights of the sports world this year, reigniting the legacy of one of the most lethal women’s doubles teams in tennis history. The last time the Williams sisters played together was in September 2022, when they bid farewell at the U.S. Open.

Venus and Serena Williams: Unbeatable in Grand Slams

Individually, they have won a total of 30 Grand Slam titles—23 for Serena and seven for Venus—a record that sometimes overshadows their monumental success in doubles. Together, they not only formed one of the most formidable pairs in tennis history, but they redefined power, chemistry and collective success.

The most staggering statistic for the Williams sisters in doubles is their effectiveness under the highest pressure: they won all 14 Grand Slam finals they played between 1999 and 2016. Their combined trophy case is distributed as follows:

Australian Open : four titles (2001, 2003, 2009, 2010).

: four titles (2001, 2003, 2009, 2010). French Open: two titles (1999, 2010).

two titles (1999, 2010). Wimbledon : six titles (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016).

: six titles (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016). U.S. Open: two titles (1999, 2009).

In addition, they won three Olympic gold medals (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, and London 2012) and simultaneously reached the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings, both in singles and doubles.

With questions surrounding their competitive form, the Williams sisters have the opportunity to further cement their legacy in doubles.