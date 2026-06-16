Three Giants players warned for displaying biblical references on their caps during Pride Night

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

The three San Francisco Giants players who wrote Bible references on their caps during the Pride Night game were warned by the MLB for allegedly violating the league’s dress code.

In last Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Lander Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker sought to express their faith by writing Bible verses on their caps. This did not go unnoticed by Major League Baseball officials.

MLB Communications Director Pat Courtney said the three Giants players “violated” the league’s dress code, warning them that they could face disciplinary action next time.

"The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations," Courtney said in a statement reported by The Athletic. "We respect players’ right to freedom of expression. However, any type of inscription, with any message, is prohibited under MLB’s uniform regulations."

"We have given the same warning numerous times in the past to players for messages such as Dad, Happy Mother’s Day, I love you, Mom, and family members’ names," he added.

Roupp: "God’s covenant (...) is something I believe in"

One of the players involved in this matter did not want to miss the opportunity to defend his beliefs and opinions. After the game against the Cubs, Roupp—who simply wrote Gen 9:12-16 on his cap—assured everyone that his goal was not to criticize or overshadow the LGBT community; it was to make his faith public.

“It’s simply about God’s covenant and a promise He makes to us—you know, His faithfulness and His mercy,” Roupp explained at a press conference. “It’s something I believe in, and I stand firm on it, and I’m grateful that we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe whatever we want… and to express whatever we want.”

According to the verse, the rainbow symbolizes God’s sign that He will never destroy living beings.

Vance defends the Giants players

Roupp, Brubaker, and Walker received support from the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance wrote a post in which he addressed the issue, saying: “Trump has won; we don’t have to do this anymore.”