NBA: Tiago Splitter, a Hispanic coach to the rescue of the Chicago Bulls

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de junio, 2026

The Chicago Bulls officially announced the appointment of Tiago Splitter as their new head coach, succeeding Billy Donovan in the role.

His goal will be to get one of the NBA, which has missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

"We are excited to welcome Tiago to the Chicago Bulls," said Bryson Graham, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls, in a statement. "Throughout our process, Tiago stood apart for his basketball intellect, his ability to connect with and develop players, and the way his teams compete every single night."

"I want to thank the entire Chicago Bulls organization for the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," said Splitter. "The Bulls represent everything I love about this game, carrying a proud tradition, a passionate city and a young, hungry group of players ready to grow. I'm grateful for the trust this organization has placed in me, and I can't wait to get to work in Chicago.”

Splitter was born in Brazil 41 years ago. In addition to his Brazilian citizenship, he also holds Spanish citizenship after playing for more than a decade on various teams in Spain. In the NBA, he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs—with whom he won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2014—as well as the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Two years after retiring as a player, he began his coaching career, having served as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets. He also worked with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he served as interim head coach this past season following Chauncey Billups’ dismissal.