Miguel Rojas seals the Dodgers' comeback with a pinch-hit home run

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a three-run deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Monday in the first game of a three-game series in California.

The star of the game was Miguel Rojas, who hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to break the tie and give the Dodgers a lead they would not relinquish.

Tampa Bay took control of the game from the start. In the first inning, Junior Caminero hit a double with two outs, and Ryan Vilade responded with a 422-foot home run to left field to make it 2-0.

The Rays extended their lead to 3-0 in the second inning when Taylor Walls laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Austin Slater to score from third base.

However, the Dodgers' response came immediately. Mookie Betts led off the bottom of the second inning with a double, and Max Muncy added a single before Kyle Tucker crushed a changeup from Nick Martínez for a three-run homer to right field to tie the game.

Tucker also made one of the game’s key defensive plays by tagging out Jonathan Aranda at home plate following a single by Ben Williamson, preventing the Rays from regaining the lead.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning, when Rojas hit his second home run of the season and the first by a pinch hitter for the Dodgers this season.

Kyle Hurt (2-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning and Tanner Scott retired the ninth inning in order to record his eighth save of the season.

Starter Eric Lauer allowed three runs, six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings. Since his arrival from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17, he has maintained a 3.22 ERA in four starts with Los Angeles.

For the Rays, Ryan Vilade hit a home run, and Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero each finished with two hits. Yandy Díaz went 0-for-5 and saw his streak of reaching base in 27 consecutive games come to an end.

Nick Martínez allowed three runs and five hits over 5.1 innings of work, with one walk and six strikeouts. Reliever Steven Matz (4-4) took the loss after allowing Rojas’s game-winning home run.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 10-2 at home since May 13, while the Rays suffered their third loss in their last four games.