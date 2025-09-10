South American qualifiers: Bolivia makes history and qualifies for World Cup play-offs after beating Brazil

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de septiembre, 2025

Bolivia beat Brazil 1-0 on Tuesday in El Alto, at 4,150 meters above sea level, on the final day of the South American qualifiers, and secured their place in the intercontinental playoff for the 2026 World Cup thanks to the help from Colombia, who thrashed Venezuela in Maturín.

La Verde finished in seventh place in the South American pre-World Cup with 20 points, and overtook La Vinotinto, which was left with 18 points.

The goal that sealed the historic victory for Bolivia came from a controversial goal: a penalty converted in the 44th minute by attacking midfielder Miguel Terceros.

Bolivia is once again dreaming of a World Cup after its last qualification for the United States 1994, and now it faces a major hurdle, which is the playoffs.

FIFA determined that the playoff will be played in March 2026 and will have six teams, which will fight for two places. There will be representatives from Asia, Africa, South America, Oceania and two from CONCACAF.

A penalty kick for history

Bolivia had to win and hope that Venezuela did not win against Colombia in Maturín. A victory by the Vinotinto would bury any World Cup dream of the Bolivians.

The matches in El Alto and Maturin were played at the same time.

Win or die. That was the premise. The locals stepped on the gas pedal to melt the five-time world champions, drowning them in the altitude and looking for a goal as soon as possible. But Brazil knew how to suffer and resisted.

The local attacks were on the left with Gabriel Villamil and Moisés Paniagua and on the right with Robson Matheus and Miguel Terceros.

Brazil kept their lines tidy, suffering in some parts of the first half of the match from the local pressure.

Carlo Ancelotti's men looked for counterattacks, with a willing Richarlison, but were unable to seriously worry goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Meanwhile, the home side nervously followed what was happening in Maturín.

Towards the end of the first half, the joy came for the locals. Roberto Fernández was brought down in the area by Bruno Guimaraes, with a fairly minor foul that had to be consulted with the VAR. Chilean referee Cristian Garay finally awarded the penalty.

The scorer of the goal in the 44th minute was Miguel Terceros, although goalkeeper Alisson managed to handle the ball slightly.

The Bolivians went to the break with a smile on their faces, even more so when the news from Venezuela reported a 2-2 draw. That momentary result kept them in the race.

Colombian help

For the second half, Ancelotti adjusted his lines with several changes. This led to a greater volume of play and more attacks against the Bolivian goal. The introduction of Raphinha and Joao Pedro allowed for a better development of the Seleção.

While Bolivia played with disorder, although with momentum, the Colombian goals were heard in the stands as a balm for the aspirations of reaching the playoffs.

The fans shouted "Bolivia, Bolivia!" to encourage their players even more.

In the final stretch of the match, the fans gritted their teeth as it became clear that Colombia had won 6-3 over Venezuela, burying the Vinotinto's aspirations.

At the final whistle, the players burst into jubilation and embraced each other. From the bench, the substitutes and coach Óscar Villegas ran onto the field to join in the celebration, amid tears and overflowing emotions.

Luis Javier Suarez, the Venezuelan executioner

Despite a promising start in the qualifiers, Venezuela once again missed out on the World Cup. The Vinotinto lost this Tuesday in Maturin against the already qualified Colombia by a resounding 6-3, a result that sealed the failure of the cycle of the Argentinean Fernando "Bocha" Batista, who left the press conference without answering questions.

Luis Javier Suarez was the executioner of the Venezuelans. Goals in the 42nd, 50th, 59th and 67th minutes. Yerry Mina scored the first for the Cafeteros in the 10th minute, when Venezuela was up on the scoreboard. The last nail in the cross was scored by John Córdoba in the 78th minute.

The saddest thing for Venezuela was the development of the match. Telasco Segovia opened the account, very early on the clock, in the third minute, with a great goal. Josef Martínez scored in the 12th minute after Mina's goal. In other words, the Vinotinto had had a promising start until the second half.

Salomón Rondón scored in the 76th minute, and his goals, celebrated with euphoria by the Venezuelan stands, were not enough to change history.

"Tonight... We are coming to win!" chanted the more than 50,000 fans who packed the Monumental Stadium in Maturin, where the Vinotinto had remained undefeated until tonight. There was no room for a single soul.

"Yes, we can, yes, we can!" the crowd chanted. But it was not possible. Despite a competitive first half, the goals from the Cafeteros soon destroyed the Venezuelan morale, who once again fell just short of a historic qualification.