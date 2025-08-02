Leagues Cup: Ángel Correa scores a brace in Tigres' win over San Diego

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Tigres defeated San Diego FC 2-1 on Friday in the second day of the group stage of the Leagues Cup 2025, in which Angel Correa was the big star by scoring both goals for the university side at California's Snapdragon Stadium.

The 30-year-old Argentine striker, Tigres' main signing for the current season, has four goals and is the top scorer in the tournament.

After half an hour of play, Correa controlled a rejection by goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega and at the same time got rid of his marker to push the ball into the back of the net.

"We are very happy for all the team's effort in just a few days," the player commented on Apple TV. "The team is working very well and that shows in every game."

Tomás Ángel scored the equalizer for San Diego at minute 55, but a mistake in the home team's start allowed Correa to score the winning goal with a low shot to the goalkeeper's left.

Tigres moves up to first place in the table, while San Diego is officially eliminated.

Also on Friday, New York City FC defeated Leon 2-0, led by Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

With a goal and an assist, Costa Rican attacker Alonso Martínez left La Fiera, which has one point with one game to go in the first round, in a bad way.

Martinez, 26, scored his first goal of the competition in the seventh minute when he put the finishing touch on some clever passing play inside the box at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

In the 32nd minute, and after a quick transition by New York City, the Costa Rican once again showed his worth by setting up the Argentine Agustín Ojeda, who scored unmarked at the far post to make it 2-0.

The New York team came into the match in need of a win after losing 3-0 to Puebla on the first day of the North American competition, which pits 36 Mexican and MLS clubs against each other in American and Canadian stadiums.

León, who lost on penalties to Montreal in their debut, had problems getting hold of the ball and rarely managed to get into the home side's area.

In the second half, the Mexican side had a chance to close the gap, but Matt Freese saved a penalty kick from Rodriguez, who had a limited game with few attacking opportunities.

"With the penalty we were getting into the match," lamented La Fiera coach Eduardo Berizzo. "We must be much more solid on the set piece, find a game circuit that allows us to play in the opponent's half and generate danger."

The champion marches on firmly

In another result on Friday, the defending champion Columbus Crew won 3-1 over Puebla and has four points, a harvest that puts it squarely in the fight for qualification to the quarterfinals.

The Aurinegros took control of the match with two goals in two minutes, the first in the 14th minute by Danish Malte Amundsen and then Uruguayan striker Diego Rossi, with a cold-blooded finish inside the box.

Columbus, who lost from the spot to Toluca in the opening match, took advantage of the spaces behind Puebla's defenders and that's how Argentine Andrés Herrera made it 3-0.

Before the end of the first half, Esteban Lozano scored the stoppage time goal from a set piece.

Despite the defeat, Puebla, coached by Argentine Pablo Guede, remains in the fight for qualification after its 3-0 win over New York City in the first matchday.

Meanwhile, Mazatlán won 2-0 over Houston Dynamo with goals by Facundo Almada and Fabio Gomes, while Toluca came from behind to defeat Montreal 2-1.

Jesus Angulo and Paulinho scored the goals for the Red Devils.

For Montreal, Colombian Fernando Álvarez and Prince Owusu received red cards and will not be available for the Canadian side at the close of the group stage.

LAFC earned two points with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Pachuca in a match marked by the expulsions of Salvadoran Nathan Ordaz (LAFC) and Venezuelan Jhonder Cádiz (Pachuca).

In the 90 minutes, Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for LAFC, while Elías Montiel equalized in the 32nd minute.

LAFC will close the group stage against Tigres de Monterrey.