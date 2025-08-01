MLB to play historic 'Speedway Classic' in Bristol

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de agosto, 2025

The Big Leagues are taking the wheel. For the first time in history, an MLB regular-season game will be held in Tennessee. The event will occur this Saturday in a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

This event, dubbed the "MLB Speedway Classic," will take place inside the Bristol Motor Speedway. In addition, the game is expected to break the attendance record for a single MLB game, with more than 85,000 tickets sold, surpassing the 1954 record of 84,587.

"Fans Attending MLB's Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway can also experience an Interactive Fan Zone featuring live performances by Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts & Adam Doleac," the MLB detailed.

There have also been historic changes made to the venue to carry out the day's baseball. The circuit has been completely reconfigured: infield structures have been removed, some 17,500 tons of gravel, more than 340 tons of clay and Rogers Centre-style synthetic turf have been laid, according to the AP.

In addition, elements such as foul poles, lighting, new locker rooms and VIP areas are being installed for the event. However, after the game, everything will return to its original NASCAR format for the Sept. 13 race.