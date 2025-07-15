MLB All-Star Game 2025, a spectacle with Hispanic flavor

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2025

All is set for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Baseball will celebrate one of its most high-profile events of the year with the 95th edition of the game, which will take place this Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be a night that will feature plenty of Hispanic power. Eight Latinos will headline the Midsummer Classic. The Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Mexico are the countries that will see their players take the field at Truist Park.

The All-Star Game In the All-Star Game, two teams are formed: one represents the National League and the other the American League. These teams face each other in a single game, featuring the top players from each league.

The National League's starting lineup for the All-Star Game features four Latino stars: Ketel Marte, Francisco Lindor, Manny Machado and Ronald Acuña Jr. All of them are key players for their respective teams. Their presence highlights the influence of Hispanic talent in the Major Leagues.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers will be strongly represented in the starting lineup with three of their top stars: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, which underscores the power of the defending champions.

For their part, the Chicago Cubs are betting on the future by including their promising outfield duo in the starting lineup: Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, two young talents who have great expectations for their future in the MLB.

American League starting lineup

The American League team will also feature a strong Hispanic presence. The Detroit Tigers stand out with the largest number of representatives, with three players, including two Latinos: Gleyber Torres and Javier Báez.

They are joined by José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, two established names who have already played in previous editions of the All-Star Game and who maintain their status as key figures in the league.

In this edition of the All-Star Game, Mexico celebrates its largest-ever number of All-Stars. It is a true celebration of Latino baseball.