World Athletics implements a gender test to compete in the women's category

Published by Israel Duro 31 de julio, 2025

The International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) went a step further to protect women's sport against the participation of trans athletes. Last Wednesday, the world's top athletics body, chaired by middle-distance legend Sebastian Coe, approved new regulations on eligibility to compete in the women's category, whereby athletes will have to undergo a screening test for the SRY gene.

The new rule will take effect on September 1, 2025, and will therefore apply to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (September 13–21, 2025).

"The protection and promotion of the integrity of women's sport"

The provisions decided by the council of the body chaired by Sebastian Coe establish that all "athletes wishing to compete in the women's category at World Championships must undergo a single test for the SRY gene, a reliable indicator to determine biological sex," World Athletics affirmed in a statement.

"The philosophy we deeply value at World Athletics is the protection and promotion of the integrity of women's sport," Coe said in the release. "It is very important that in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women, that they join with the belief that there is no biological glass ceiling," the leader added.

"To compete in the women's category you have to be biologically female"

"In the elite, to compete in the women's category you have to be biologically female," the British leader sentenced.

In March, the international athletics federation approved the introduction of a test based on taking a buccal sample to determine whether an athlete is biologically female, although it had not announced when the measure would come into effect.