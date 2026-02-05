NBA: Knicks remain unstoppable, beating the Denver Nuggets in double overtime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de febrero, 2026

(AFP) The New York Knicks extended their NBA winning streak to eight straight after beating the Denver Nuggets by 134-127, in a double-overtime thriller.

These were some of the highlights of the day in the NBA:

Jalen Brunson, in blistering mode

Jalen Brunson was once again the star of the show as he scored 42 points in the Knicks' victory, in a vibrant game that could well anticipate a Finals crossover. The game, played at the historic Madison Square Garden, featured 20 lead changes, 19 ties and never saw a double-digit lead for either team.

"It felt like a playoff game," said forward Mitchell Robinson, "We kept the right mentality to pull it off."

Both sides led in overtime, but a Brunson basket that stretched the deficit to five points (132-127) with 31 seconds to play in the second overtime ended up tipping the scales for New York.

The Knicks' streak now totals eight wins, four of them by margins of at least 25 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns, affected by a bruised eyebrow during the first half, posted a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds on a remarkable 69% shooting from the field (9/13).

In Denver, Jamal Murray finished with 39 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Bucks prevail, with Antetokounmpo's future an unknown

The Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans amid growing rumors about the future of their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who—according to press reports—is reportedly set to end his ties with the franchise.

With the trade deadline set for this Thursday, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves appear as the main parties interested in getting the Greek player.

Antetokounmpo, 31, remains injured and has not played since Jan. 23.

Even so, the Bucks—ranked twelfth in the East—chained their second consecutive victory, boosted by a standout performance from Ryan Rollins, scorer of 27 points.

"I found my rhythm and we played the right way," Rollins noted. "We were all aggressive and felt backed up in our decisions."

Off the bench, Kevin Porter Jr. (18) and Pete Nance (16) contributed a combined 34 points. Milwaukee dominated in the rebounding department 50-44 and was clearly superior in the paint (62-38) against a Pelicans (13-40) that remain in second-to-last place in the West.

Spurs beat Thunder in a duel without Gilgeous-Alexander

An Oklahoma City Thunder hindered by injuries fell 116-106 to the San Antonio Spurs of Victor Wembanyama at Frost Bank Center.

The team came into the game with several important casualties: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with abdominal discomfort, Luguentz Dort with swelling in the right femoral patella and Chet Holmgren with back spasms.

"This is the NBA and they have a great team, with or without their star players," Carter Bryant noted. "They've built a solid roster and they showed it; we have to get better at closing out games."

Despite the absences and being down by as many as 22 points, the Thunder managed to stay in the fight, although in the final minutes Wembanyama's points ended up defining the game.

The 22-year-old Frenchman signed a 22-point, 14-rebound and two-assist performance.

San Antonio's collective effort was also key: the team grabbed 63 rebounds, setting a new 2025-26 season record.

Oklahoma City used a rotation of only eight players, with Kenrich Williams as the top scorer thanks to his 25 points.

The Spurs have now accounted for four of the Thunder's 12 losses, which despite the stumble remains atop the West with a 40-12 mark.