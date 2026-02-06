Mexico Verde vs. Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Rojo, the semifinals of the Caribbean Series

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de febrero, 2026

Mexico Verde against Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico against Mexico Rojo will be the semifinals of the 2026 Caribbean Series, to be played Friday after the first round closes at the Pan American Baseball Stadium, in Guadalajara.

The host country plays this Caribbean classic with two teams: Mexico Rojo (Charros de Jalisco) and Mexico Verde (Tomateros de Culiacan).

In Thursday's star game, Mexico Verde came from behind with a six-run rally in the eighth inning to beat Dominican Republic 10x7.

"We know we haven't played like we can, but today the boys showed what they can do. Winning tomorrow, we are going to play for the championship. I have faith and confidence in my people, and I ask the fans of Mexico not to lose faith in us, said Lorenzo Bundy, manager of Mexico Verde.

The Tomateros closed the first round with a 2-2 record and prevented the defending champion Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Republic from maintaining a perfect record, finishing 3-1.

The Leones made their presence known in the first inning with three runs. Sócrates Brito produced two and scored the third.

The Mexican side answered in the third inning: Carlos Sepúlveda drew a walk and later crossed the plate on a home run by Allen Córdoba.

In the fourth inning, Franchy Cordero also blasted a home run for the Quisqueyanos. Then in the sixth, the Leones del Escogido added two more homers: another from Franchy Cordero - his second of the night - and another by Jimmy Paredes.

Mexico Verde got closer in the closing of the sixth inning: Sepúlveda hit a single and Luis Verdugo scored.

In the seventh inning, each side scored once. After stealing third base, Brito came home for the Leones del Escogido, while Yadir Drake scored for the Tomateros de Culiacán.

The home side came from behind in the eighth with a six-run rally. Rodolfo Amador (single), Yadir Drake (single), Joey Meneses (sacrifice fly) and Esteban Florial (home run) led the green rebellion.

Anthony Gose was the winning pitcher with a save by Lupe Chávez. Conner Greene was the losing pitcher.

Panama went winless

Earlier in the day, Panama was eliminated in an 8x3 loss to Puerto Rico.

Panama's Federales de Chiriqui left with a 0-4 record. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros de Santurce advanced to the semifinals at 2-2.

"The game started well for us, unfortunately then we had a four-run episode against and they took command of the game. We could not get the victory in this Caribbean Series. It simply remains to turn the page andlearn from everything that happened," said Jose Mayorga, manager of Panama.

The ninth Canal team took a promising lead with two runs produced by Johan Camargo: the first with a single in the first inning and the other with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

The Federales' illusion was dashed in the sixth inning, when the Cangrejeros scored a bunch of four runs: Nelson Velázquez drove in one as well as Isan Díaz, and then Christian Vázquez came up to produce two more.

Panama tried to get back into the game in the seventh inning with a run driven in by Jose Ramos.

But in the eighth inning the Puerto Rican hitters got a three-run rally scored by Andrew Velázquez, Jack López and Vázquez.

In the ninth inning, Yohandy Morales scored for the Cangrejeros the last run of the game, driven in by Diaz.

Blane Abeyta was the winning pitcher and Humberto Mejía took the loss.