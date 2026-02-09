Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de febrero, 2026

Kenneth Walker III provided a crucial offensive spark in the Seattle Seahawks' defense-dominated victory over New England on Sunday to become the first running back in at least 28 years to be named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Walker finished with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries and added 26 receiving yards on the way to bagging MVP honors in Seattle's 29-13 triumph at Levi's Stadium.

His 135 rushing yards were the most since Broncos running back Terrell Davis ran for 157 to be named MVP of Denver's upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 32 in January 1998.

In a first half in which offensive fireworks were conspicuously absent, Walker delivered runs of 29 and 30 yards in the course of three plays to set up Seattle's second field goal.

When Seattle went into halftime with a 9-0 lead Walker had more than half of the offense's yards.

Walker reeled in a 20-yard catch and run to set up Seattle's fourth field goal and added runs of 14 and 10 yards to help Seattle take a 22-7 lead.

About the only thing missing from his stat line was a touchdown, something he was denied when a 49-yard charge to the end zone was disallowed after a holding call on center Jalen Sundell.

"It's just a dream come true," Walker said. "Because a lot of people, they'll play their whole career and never make it this far. And they could, so it's a blessing."

Walker, drafted 41st overall by the Seahawks in 2022, said the victory was especially sweet for a Seattle team that powered through a tough NFC West division behind unheralded quarterback Sam Darnold, who battled an oblique injury in the playoffs.