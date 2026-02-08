Jokic becomes player with the second-most triple doubles in the NBA

Published by Israel Duro 8 de febrero, 2026

The legend of Nikola Jokic continues to grow in the NBA. The Serbian player achieved his 182nd triple-double in the NBA, becoming the second player in history to have three double-digit stats. In addition to surpassing Oscar Robertson in the ranking, his 22 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists led the Nuggets to a 136-120 victory over the Bulls.

The three-time MVP honoree trails only Russell Westbrook (207), who is still active as a Sacramento Kings player right now to become the leader in this ranking.

Without SGA, Thunder stumble again

The absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player, facilitated the Rockets' win in Oklahoma City. Without the Canadian, out for the All-Star Game due to an abdominal injury, Chet Holmgren was too much alone against the size of the Texan squad.

With 17 points and 14 rebounds from Holmgren, the Thunder led by as many as 15 points before the visitors made a big surge in the third quarter thanks to their success from the outside line, making 11 three-pointers.

Kevin Durant, in another visit to his former team, scored 20 points for Houston and forward Tari Eason was another key player with 26 points and five three-pointers.

An ultra-motivated Alperen Sengün recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, his second triple double of the season after he was singled out by Durant and coach Ime Udoka during Thursday's loss to the Hornets.

"We found our shots and that made the difference," said Durant, the leader of a Rockets ranked fourth in the West (32-19).

Wemby-Flagg showdown comes to nothing

The Thunder, meanwhile, remain atop the division (40-13) with four wins ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-125 in a game that didn't feature the expected tussle between Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg.

Rookie Flagg was held to 14 points for Dallas and Wembanyama to 16 for San Antonio, which was commanded by young guard Stephon Castle and his mammoth tally of 40 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

LeBron leads the Lakers against the Warriors in a game without Doncic and Curry

The Lakers, led again by LeBron James alone due to the absence of Luka Doncic, they beat the Warriors, who were also without Stephen Curry. The Golden State point guard, with knee discomfort, and the Los Angeles franchise's Slovenian, with a hamstring issue, want to be ready to serve as starters in the All-Star Game Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.

Without the pair of stars, the Lakers prevailed 105-99 on a night when 41-year-old LeBron James again starred with 20 points and 10 rebounds. "We must not stop, complicated games are coming and there is no reason to relax," urged the Lakers' forward, fifth in the Western Conference (32-19).

Moses Moody was the top scorer for the Warriors, eighth in the division (28-25), scoring 25 points, while Brazilian Gui Santos, who is on his way to his best season in the NBA, returned to the starting lineup and scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.